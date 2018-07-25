Reliance Industries Ltd to set up production house for creating web series, short films for Jio customers

Following the launch of the fiber-to-home service Jio GigaFiber, Reliance Industries is aiming to set up its own production house to develop web series' and short films for Reliance Jio Infocomm's customers, according to a Mint report. Through this venture, the company expects to attract more customers to it 215-million wireless user base.

"Reliance has hired a bunch of scriptwriters and content creators and is in the process of setting up a huge production house," Mint quoted a source as saying.

The Mint report added that mobile data consumption has soared following a plunge in tariffs boosting the viewership of online streaming giants like Netflix and Prime Video. With India-centric shows like Netflix's Sacred Games and Prime Video's Comicstaan gaining popularity, online content is being widely consumed.

"Recently, 20-25 creative people have come on board… the company has realised that viewers here are taking to original Indian content on platforms such as Netflix and Amazon in a big way… the company too expects to offer some web series to consumers within 4-6 months," the source said to Mint.

In March 2018, Reliance had announced that its music service JioMusic is integrating with music streaming platform Saavn, according to a report on MoneyControl.

The company had also announced earlier that it had bought 5 per cent stake in Eros International Plc and aims to build businesses around the content ecosystem, the report said.

