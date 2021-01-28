Release of Will Arnett, Terry Crews' animated film Rumble postponed to 18 February, 2022

Rumble is set in a world where monster wrestling is a global sport and monsters are superstar athletes.

The pandemic has forced major Hollywood studios to delay many of their highly-anticipated features. The latest is Paramount Animation's Rumble, which has been postponed to 14 May this year to 18 February, 2022.

According to Variety, the film is set in a world where monsters and humans live together. Many popular wrestlers like Becky Lynch and Roman Reigns are part of the cast and the film has been partly produced by WWE. Paramount Animation has looked after the production along with WWE, Reel FX and Walden Media.

Rumble centres around the the Monster Wrestling event huge monsters fight it in the ring, WWE fashion as humans watch from the sidelines. The protagonist is a young girl, Winnie (voiced by Australian actor Geraldine Viswanathan) who strives to be a successful manager to a wrestler. Her client Steve (voiced by Will Arnett) struggles to hold his own and nobody seems to believe that Winnie can make Steve win the tournament.

The cast also includes Terry Crews, Ben Schwartz, Stephen A Smith, Jimmy Tatro, Susan Kelechi Watson, Carlos Gómez, Tony Danza, Charles Barkley, Chris Eubank, and Bridget Everett.

Rumble is directed by Hamish Grieve, who also wrote the screenplay with Matt Lieberman. The script is based on a graphic novel by Rob Harrell.

The makers had released a trailer for Rumble in February last year. Watch here —

