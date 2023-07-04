Veteran actress Rekha, who was last seen in Indra Kumar’s 2014 Super Nani, has not been seen in any film in over a decade. In her recent interview with Vogue, she opened up about the same and said, “My person is my own, but my cinematic persona is in the eyes of the beholder. Therefore I choose where I want to be and where I don’t want to be.”

She added, “And to have the luxury to simply say no. This keeps my soul alert.”

Rekha is no doubt an epitome of style and grace and is aging like fine wine! She was seen flaunting her innate glam recently after she arrived for Christian Dior’s high-anticipated collection showcase in Mumbai. Ahead of the French luxury brand, Rekha also met Maria Grazia Chiuri, creative director of Dior, and posed for a picture.

Without compromising on her love for sarees, Rekha was dressed in a pretty white organza saree teamed up with a matching blouse, golden earrings, bangles, a golden potli, and bold red lips. Taking to her Instagram handle, Maria Grazia shared the picture on Instagram and called Rekha “India’s most iconic woman.”

“I was so touched to meet the iconic Rekha gi last night for the first time. India’s most iconic woman and incredible actress. I am so grateful you have joined us last night, it was a true honour,” she wrote.

The same picture was also shared by Dior’s official Instagram account with a caption that reads, “The House has long held Indian culture in high esteem, and here the legendary actress Rekha is accompanied by @MariaGraziaChiuri ahead of the Dior Fall 23 show.”

Meanwhile, Rekha later in the evening also attended the luxury brand’s fashion show which was held in Mumbai’s Gateway of India. Dressed in a pink Kanjivaram silk saree, Rekha looked amazing as she posed for the media. This was earlier in March this year.

