'Rehire James Gunn' digital billboard appears near Disneyland in protest of firing of Guardians of Galaxy director

James Gunn's exit from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 has sparked a heated debate in Hollywood. While most actors wrote petitions for him to be reinstated, the production houses, Disney and Marvel, remained unconvinced. Recently, a digital billboard came up in Garden Grove, California, a few miles away from Disneyland in Anaheim, which read "Save the Galaxy: James Gunn for Vol. 3," reports The Hollywood Reporter.

The billboard was backed by a GoFundMe campaign that managed to raise almost $5,000 since launching last month. The campaign has brought together many fans that organised this campaigns soon after Disney took the decision of firing James Gunn, following the re-emergence of some controversial tweets.

Giuseppe Cincinnato, a 29-year-old Ohio chef told the daily that they wanted to show their initiative was "not just all online outrage". He added that Gunn was much appreciated for the artiste that he has developed into and even if Disney was to not see the billboard, they wanted Gunn to know he was loved and supported.

The group has also created a website called RehireJamesGunn.com, along with paying a company $4,000 to run the digital billboard till 25 November. The report further informed that if the group manages to collect more funds, they would like to invest in a more prominent billboard, slightly closer to Disneyland.

Though Gunn's dismissal has brought about considerable controversy, the director himself seems to have moved on. Warner Bros recently hired Gunn to pen the script for the sequel to Suicide Squad which the director may even end up helming for the Marvel Studios rival.

Updated Date: Oct 31, 2018 10:44 AM