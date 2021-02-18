Regina King to star in, produce biopic on first Black US congresswoman Shirley Chisholm

'With this film, we hope to inspire many generations to come,' Regina King said about her film Shirley in a statement.

Academy Award winner Regina King is going to play Shirley Chisholm, the first Black US congresswoman, in an upcoming biopic titled Shirley. The actor will also produce the movie.

King and her younger sister, Reina King of Royal Ties Productions will produce, along with film company Participant. John Ridley is attached to write and direct the project.

The feature is based on her life story rights through an exclusive agreement with the Chisholm Estate.

The project is going to focus on Chisholm’s presidential campaign of 1972 which was a groundbreaking moment in the history of women in/ and movement. The movie hopes to show “an intimate, behind-the-scenes portrait of one of the most ground-breaking political leaders of our time”, as per Variety.

King, who has often publicly expressed her desire to play Chisholm, said the Congresswoman's fearless determination has been an inspiration.

"... With this film we hope to inspire many generations to come. To collaborate once again with my friend and mentor, John Ridley, and the team at Participant makes this decade-long journey even sweeter," she said.

This is not the first biopic on Chisolm that is in the works.

Last November, it was reported that Black Panther star Danai Gurira has landed the titular role in The Fighting Shirley Chisholm, a film on the pioneering presidential candidate. To be directed by Hollywood veteran Cherien Dabis, the feature will also follow Chisholm''s 1972 presidential run.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)