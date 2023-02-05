War is a terrible thing.I know. You know it. But there is something about honest films that show the losses and wounds of war, which are inescapably nerveshattering In Valentyn Vasyanovych’s Ukrainian masterpiece Reflection, the brutalities are compounded manifold by a storytelling that favours lengthy shots. And by lengthy, I mean shots lasting 8-10 minutes where the characters move. The camera doesn’t.

It is a unique way of getting our full attention. While in contemporary cinema no shot lasts more than a few seconds as audiences are said to get restless watching arrested shots, in Reflection the storytelling does just the opposite: it gets our undivided attention because it doesn’t move.

We are left to ferret out the essence of every sequence from the activity on screen.

No spoonfeeding here. No beating around the bush either. Reflection is one of the most blunt and direct depiction of war violence I’ve seen . It has a gut-spilling immediacy and honesty in its attitude to torture and brutalization. It’s like watching war prisoners with a hidden camera. So disconcerting you want to look away. But the director won’t let you.

The disturbing film begins on a note of domestic normalcy. We see Serhiy (Roman Lutskyi) at a school event where his daughter Polina (Nika Myslyts’ka) is participating. Sirhiy, we gather, as the camera frames Sirhiy and his daughter from in front of a massive glass partition behind which the kids are mock-shooting one another, has separated from his wife and now Polin is with her mother and her new partner Andriy (Andriy Rymaruk).

Soon we see Sirhiy and Andriy being captured by Russians. The torture,physical and emotional, that follows is the most graphic gruesome and disturbing I’ve ever seen. As the camera looks on unmoving, we see Sirhiy,a surgeon,being subjected to every possible torture method to break him down. I have no clue how Sirhiy, or for that matter the actor playing him, survives the trauma,

As a spectator I found the experience voyeuristic and undesirable.

There is a lengthy sequence where a cremation chamber on wheels plays a vital part.To sit through the terrible torture death and disposal of war prisoners you need nerves of steel.

The torture ends as suddenly as it had begun.Suddenly Sirhiy is back to normal life, Andriy is not. For the rest of this film, teetering magnificently between torture and salvation , Sirhiy tries to mend his relations with his daughter.It’s like applying a band-aid to a gaping wound. Suddenly this terrible treatise on war crime becomes a tender family drama.

This balance between the brutal and the gentle is what makes Reflection a unique indictment of war trauma. The film is unique in its perception and execution. It will revolt you with its graphic violence and put a clamp around your heart as Sirhiy tries to reach out to his daughter.

At the end of it all, what does it say about the quality of life after an individual has witnessed the most brutal degradation of human life? Reflection, true to its title, will make you ponder over the wages of war.

Subhash K Jha is a Patna-based journalist. He has been writing about Bollywood for long enough to know the industry inside out.

