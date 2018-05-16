Reese Witherspoon to produce documentary based on the life of tennis great Martina Navratilova

Actor-producer Reese Witherspoon and her production company Hello Sunshine are all set to produce a biopic on the life of tennis great and activist Martina Navratilova.

Witherspoon will be joined by Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Glenn Greenwald and Suzanne Gilbert as the producers on the feature-length project, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The documentary will tell Navratilova's story "through Greenwald's personal lens a gay child growing up in the Reagan-era Florida". It will "examine Navratilova's impact on him as his childhood hero, how we all find our own role models, and what we seek when we feel isolated, judged or cast aside by society".

"The issues raised by Martina's legacy resonate now more than ever, which is why it's so important to tell her story to new generations of engaged young people who may not be aware of the vital role she played in shaping expectations around female identity and LGBT equality," said Charlotte Koh, Hello Sunshine's head of digital media and programming.

Navratilova, 61, has won 18 singles titles, 31 major women's doubles titles and 10 major mixed doubles titles. She was world No 1 for a total of 332 weeks in singles, and a record 237 weeks in doubles.

