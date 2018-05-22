You are here:

Reese Witherspoon to launch audio-book project focusing on literary works by women

AP

May,22 2018 18:31:33 IST

Reese Witherspoon is launching another literary project. The Oscar-winning actress is collaborating with the audio producer-distributor Audible on audio editions of works highlighted in her Hello Sunshine book club.

reese witherspoon 825

 

Witherspoon has recommended Curtis Sittenfeld’s story collection You Think It, I’ll Say It and other works by women. The project with Audible, owned by Amazon.com, will also include original audio productions.

In a statement released on 22 May, Witherspoon said she wanted to “expand our book club experience” and also looked forward to working with women narrators. The actress narrated the audio-book for one of the most talked-about novels in recent years, Harper Lee’s Go Set a Watchman.

Updated Date: May 22, 2018 18:31 PM

tags: #Amazon #Audible #Fine Print #fineprint #Hello Sunshine #Reese Witherspoon

also see

Reese Witherspoon to produce documentary based on the life of tennis great Martina Navratilova

Reese Witherspoon to produce documentary based on the life of tennis great Martina Navratilova

Ruskin Bond recounts journey of 60 years from The Room on the Roof to Stumbling Through Life

Ruskin Bond recounts journey of 60 years from The Room on the Roof to Stumbling Through Life

English, August turns 30: A look at Upamanyu Chatterjee's book and the movie adaptation that wasn't

English, August turns 30: A look at Upamanyu Chatterjee's book and the movie adaptation that wasn't