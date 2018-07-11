Reese Witherspoon to host Shine On, a nine-episode profile show featuring success stories of women

Reese Witherspoon will host a female-focused profile show called Shine On With Reese. As Deadline reports, the show "will feature on-location conversations, at home and on the front lines with the likes of A Wrinkle In Time director Ava DuVernay, the legendary Dolly Parton, author Glennon Doyle, as well as World Cup champion Abby Wambach."

The actor even posted on Facebook about the launch of the series, saying it was an "exciting day".

The first nine-episode season of Shine On will premiere on 17 July on DirecTV, DirecTV Now and U-Verse on the Hello Sunshine VOD channel. The show aims to highlight women and their unique success stories.

“I am thrilled to have such like-minded creative collaborators at AT&T to help Hello Sunshine pursue our mission of elevating and showcasing the voices of women that we have such admiration and respect for,” Witherspoon said on 10 July of the deal with the communications conglomerate that recently acquired Time Warner, as per the same report.

As per the same reports, Hello Sunshine's head of Digital Media and Programming, Charlotte Koh says, “We’ve solicited nationwide for a camp that we will be hosting 20 girls at the end of July for a two-week immersive program where they get to work with Reese as well as other industry experts to create content that actually at the end will then air on the Hello Sunshine VOD (video on demand) channel.”

Talking about their future female-oriented projects, Koh explains,“This is really an opportunity because there aren’t really enough women in writing and directorial roles as there should be.”

