Reese Witherspoon receives TikTok lessons from 15-year-old son, shares hilarious dance video on Instagram

In a bid to help "all moms out there", Reese Witherspoon roped in her 15-year-old son, Deacon Phillippe, to learn how TikTok works.

In an Instagram video posted this weekend, the Legally Blonde star asks her teenage soon perhaps the most mom question that’s ever been uttered, “What is TikTok?” In a surprisingly calm way, he goes on to explain to her that it is a short video making platform and then the two proceed to make a TikTok video. The actor shares a series of dances set to Salt-N-Pepa’s 'Shoop', and is rewarded with the classic response from her child, “So embarrassing."

Check out her post here



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on Sep 29, 2019 at 9:00am PDT

Check out some of the reactions to the video

The fact that Reese Witherspoon’s first Tik Tok wasn’t using a Legally Blonde joke is a missed opportunity. That said this is well done pic.twitter.com/UeTNs8Yh2r — Doha Madani (@DohaMadani) September 30, 2019

What a well-mannered kid @ReeseW i raising! God bless! And how GORGEOUS is she!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/IpAOKs2eDz via @POPSUGARMoms — Jyoti Kapur Das (@jkd18) October 1, 2019

Currently wondering why I didn’t spend more of my life appreciating Reese Witherspoon https://t.co/VkxlcUvpmz — 🌻pink🌻 (@LetsGoHyphen) October 1, 2019

I'm not like a regular mom. I'm a cool mom. — Val (@roryandjess) September 30, 2019

So cute ! His patience with you is incredible! My kids would just say Mom…NO! — JDSEITER (@jdseiter3) September 30, 2019

"Reese to the Tik to the Tok". OMG — Georgia Girl (@GeorgiaGirlUGA) September 30, 2019

Deacon is one of two children Witherspoon shares with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe. They also have a 20-year-old daughter, Ava Phillippe.

Updated Date: Oct 01, 2019 14:58:40 IST