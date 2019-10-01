You are here:

Reese Witherspoon receives TikTok lessons from 15-year-old son, shares hilarious dance video on Instagram

FP Staff

Oct 01, 2019 14:58:40 IST

In a bid to help "all moms out there", Reese Witherspoon roped in her 15-year-old son, Deacon Phillippe, to learn how TikTok works.

In an Instagram video posted this weekend, the Legally Blonde star asks her teenage soon perhaps the most mom question that’s ever been uttered, “What is TikTok?” In a surprisingly calm way, he goes on to explain to her that it is a short video making platform and then the two proceed to make a TikTok video. The actor shares a series of dances set to Salt-N-Pepa’s 'Shoop', and is rewarded with the classic response from her child, “So embarrassing."

Check out some of the reactions to the video

Deacon is one of two children Witherspoon shares with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe. They also have a 20-year-old daughter, Ava Phillippe.

Updated Date: Oct 01, 2019 14:58:40 IST

