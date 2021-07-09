Red Notice is reportedly about Interpol issuing a red notice alert to hunt and capture the world’s most wanted.

Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot, and Ryan Reynolds’ Red Notice finally has a release date. The much-awaited action flick is all set to premiere on Netflix on 12 November. The streaming giant took to social media on Thursday and announced the date by sharing a picture of the three lead actors posing together.

“You’ve been put on notice. The world’s number one profiler, art thief, and con go head to head in RED NOTICE—on Netflix globally November 12,” the caption of the Instagram post reads.

Johnson also shared the news on his social media handle saying this is Netflix’s biggest ever movie. Further in his post, the actor thanked his partners at the streaming platform for the trust and vision to commit to their biggest investment ever.

Towards the end, the Baywatch star acknowledged his friend Thurber and his “super-talented co-stars” Gadot and Reynolds for the immense love and support.

The movie is an action heist thriller written and directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber, who is best known for helming films including DodgeBall: A True Underdog Story, We're the Millers, Central Intelligence, and Skyscraper. Red Notice is centred around the pursuit or chase of the most wanted art thief in the world.

According to Deadline, the storyline of the movie is about Interpol issuing a red notice alert to hunt and capture the world’s most wanted. Johnson will be essaying the role as the FBI’s top profiler while ‘Wonder Woman‘ Gadot and Deadpool actor Reynolds will be seen as the two rival criminals who are brought together for an adventurous heist.

With an estimated cost of $160 million, Red Notice is one of the most expensive Netflix movies so far, reportedly due to the high salaries offered to the actors. According to a Collider report, the three leading stars are taking home $20 million each.