Red Hot Chili Peppers to live stream upcoming performance at Egypt's Pyramids of Giza

The Red Hot Chili Peppers recently announced that they will live stream their performance at Egypt's Pyramids of Giza via the band's official social media accounts, according to Rolling Stone. The show is scheduled to take place on 15 March and the concert will be broadcast at 2 pm EST or 11.30 pm in India.

Red Hot Chili Peppers are pleased to announce a live stream from the upcoming show at The Pyramids in Giza, Egypt on Friday, March 15th! The show will be broadcasted live on Twitter starting at 9pm EET / 7pm GMT / 2pm EST / 11am PST. pic.twitter.com/E0DnQPDI1v — Red Hot ChiliPeppers (@ChiliPeppers) March 8, 2019

"Before each new place my body tingled with excitement, a yearning for a new mystery to unfold, a fascination with a new culture, the possibility of new friends, tasting new food, smelling new tastes, absorbing new rhythms. Learning. Learning. Learning. It is happening right now, my heart is abuzz with joy at the prospect of performing in Egypt. I’m so grateful and humbled for the experience," the band's bassisst Flea said in a statement.

Rolling Stone writes that Red Hot Chili Peppers are currently in the process of recording their twelfth studio album after The Getaway in 2016. However, they had to defer working on it due to the Woolsey wildfires, drummer Chad Smith had said.

Updated Date: Mar 13, 2019 17:01:19 IST