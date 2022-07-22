Arindam Sil says that there was no compromise on his part to bring back that era when the city was shaken by the Naxalite movement.

Director Arindam Sil, whose new detective Bengali film 'Byomkesh Hatyamancha' (The stage of death as seen by Byomkesh) will be released next month, says it was not an easy task for him to recreate the early 70s look of the then Calcutta during shoots which got over in less than a month.

This is Sil's fourth directorial on Byomkesh Bakshi, an iconic fictional sleuth, created by Sharadindu Bandyopadhyay. The Bengali detective character describes himself as Satyanweshi' (truth-seeker) in the stories.

The film, entirely shot in the West Bengal capital and to hit the theatres on August 11, has the turbulent Naxalite uprising of the 70s as the backdrop as it also chronicles the time it is set in.

Sil, who had earlier directed Byomkesh Gotro' (Byomkesh and the clan), Har Har Byomkesh' (Hail Byomkesh), Byomkesh Pawrbo' (The phase of Byomkesh) said there was no compromise on his part to bring back that era when the city was shaken by the Naxalite movement.

Based on Bandyopadhyay's incomplete novel Bishupal Bodh' which was completed by Sil and Padmanabha Dasgupta, an actor in the Bengali film industry and a scriptwriter, the film focuses on a murder that happens on stage during a play which Byomkesh Bakshi had gone to watch.

"It is a complex and interesting tale of love, betrayal, murder, and infidelity. How Byomkesh, the archetypal Bengali and razor-sharp sleuth, busts the case is the crux of the main story," Sil said.

The film will also depict how the Naxalite movement had triggered an all-pervasive impact in every sphere of society, including the world of theatre, the director said.

