Reboot of Frasier, 1993 Emmy Award-winning comedy series, being explored by Kelsey Grammer, CBS

Frasier is looking to make a return with a new series. At least, Kelsey Grammer, star and executive producer of the show is toying with the idea, reports Deadline. The new series will be set in a new city, with Grammer (who plays the titular role) linking it to the 1993 sitcom, which won multiple Emmys.

This treatment of Frasier will be distinctly different from the plethora of spin-offs that are coming up on television, including Will & Grace, Roseanne and Murphy Brown, says the Deadline report.

The setting of a completely new location for the reboot will be made easier by the fact that the psychiatrist Frasier Crane has already "made a cross-country move once. He was introduced on the Boston-set NBC hit Cheers before getting his own spinoff series, Frasier, on which he returned to his hometown of Seattle to start a new life as a radio host and to reconnect with his father and brother," as reported by Deadline.

Grammer is said to be in talks with writers, who are pitching narrative ideas to him for the possible spin-off. Once finalised, the producers will move with the new premise "beyond exploratory stage."

Frasier, created by the late David Angell, Peter Casey, and David Lee, remains one of the most popular comedy series of the 1990s and 2000s. The show, produced by Grammer’s Grammnet Prods. and CBS TV Studios’ predecessor Paramount Network Television, ran on NBC for 11 seasons, from 1993 to 2004, and starred Grammer, David Hyde Pierce, Jane Leeves, Peri Gilpin, and the late John Mahoney.

Frasier set a record for the most Emmy Awards won by a scripted series at the time — 37 — including five consecutive Emmys for Outstanding Comedy Series.

Updated Date: Jul 26, 2018 17:53 PM