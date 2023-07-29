Entertainment

Real Oppenheimer's student Kip Thorne says science in Christopher Nolan's script was good

'It was just some of the personalities in the film that needed tweaking,' said the Nobel Prize laureate and theoretical physicist

Real J Oppenheimer’s student Kip Thorne has said in a statement that science in Christopher Nolan‘s script was good. “It was just some of the personalities in the film that needed tweaking,” said the Nobel Prize laureate and theoretical physicist. Thorne and Nolan have collaborated on multiple films in the past and the physicist is impressed by the filmmaker’s research and homework.

“He doesn’t have the necessity for that that other directors would have. He’s just an amazing person in that sense,” Thorne said.

“We are at a stage where we could go through a second period of extreme danger. So I think, to see the history of that period, I think it’s very important,” he added.

