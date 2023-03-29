After four years of marriage, Real Housewives of Atlanta actress Eva Marcille has officially filed for divorce from her husband Michael Sterling. As reported by Page Six on the basis of court documents in the case, the actress has already filed paperwork in Fulton County, Georgia calling her marriage “irretrievably broken” with “no prospects for a reconciliation.” While highlighting that she has been living separately from her husband, Marcille in the court docs also sought the primary custody of her children along with financial support from Sterling. Scroll down to read more about their divorce filing and the details of their relationship.

Eva Marcille files for divorce

While filing for divorce from her husband, Marcille in the court documents sought the ultimate decision-making power over issues related to her children. She also asked for medical and dental expenses of her children and further an equal split of assets and debts during the span of the marriage.

Speaking to People, Marcille called it the ‘hardest decision’ of her life further adding that their children will remain the biggest priority.

“This has been one of the hardest decisions I have ever had to make, but sometimes life takes your journey in a direction you were not expecting. Our children remain our biggest priority and the eight and half years we have spent together will always be cherished. We ask that you respect our privacy at this time,” she said.

For the unversed, the couple who started dating in 2016 got engaged in December 2017 and finally got married in October 2018. The couple also has two children, four-year-old Michael Sterling Jr, and three-year-old Maverick Sterling.

Marcille also has a nine-year-old daughter Marley Rae from her past relationship with Kevin McCall.

Presently, the news of their divorce comes as a shock to all her fans, especially their Valentine’s Day posts. Taking to Instagram, both Marcille and Sterling shared romantic posts to wish each other on Valentine’s Day.

