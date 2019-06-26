You are here:

Ready Player One's Olivia Cooke, Atlanta's Lakeith Stanfield to star in fairy tale film for Disney+

Director Susan Johnson of To All the Boys I've Loved Before fame is heading to Disney+ for an untitled fantasy feature project. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Johnson will helm the fairy tale which will be penned by Black List writer Cat Vasko.

Plot details are unknown, but Olivia Cooke (Ready Player One) and LaKeith Stanfield (Atlanta) are in early talks to feature.

Mad Chance executives Andrew Lazar and Ben Simpson are attached to produce.

The streaming service is slated to be launched on 12 November in the US. In addition to Disney films and TV shows, it will feature programming from the Marvel superhero universe, the Star Wars galaxy, Toy Story creator Pixar animation and the National Geographic channel.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Jun 26, 2019 16:38:48 IST