FP Staff

Jun 18, 2019 14:03:48 IST

Ready or Not, which is Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett's second directorial collaboration, is all about the blood and gore, generously peppered with horrific scenes. The recently released red band trailer of the horror film introduces audiences to an idyllic wedding set where the much-in-love couple (played by Samara Weaving and Mark O’Brien) are about to marry each other.

Still from Ready or Not's trailer. YouTube screengrab

After a near-perfect ceremony, the young bride is eager to join her new (albeit slightly odd) family. The Le Domas are a rich empire of board-game makers who follow unbelievably weird traditions. Right before accepting her as one of their own, Weaving is simply told to play a game. "It’s just something we do when someone new joins the family,” her new husband tells her.

This begins a scary yet excruciatingly satirical montage of Weaving escaping her eccentric family in their opulent mansion, ducking from crossbows and medieval torture devices.

Matt and Tyler are experts at creating a world of torture and fear, as Devil’s Due in 2014 showed us. Ready Or Not also stars Adam Brody and Andie MacDowell.

Fox Searchlight is scheduled to release Ready or Not on 23 August, 2019.

Watch the Ready or Not trailer here:


Updated Date: Jun 18, 2019 14:03:48 IST

