Ready or Not breakout star Samara Weaving cast in Hollywood remake of 2006 French drama The Valet
Samara Weaving will star opposite Mexican actor Eugenio Derbez in The Valet, to be directed by Richard Wong of Come as You Are-fame.
Ready or Not breakout Samara Weaving will next feature in Lionsgate upcoming movie The Valet.
The movie is a remake of the 2006 French film of the same name, as per The Hollywood Reporter.
Weaving will star opposite Mexican actor Eugenio Derbez in the film, to be directed by Richard Wong of Come as You Are fame.
The story is about a movie star (Weaving) who enlists a parking valet named Antonio (Derbez) to pose as her lover to cover for a relationship with a married man.
As a Latinx valet, the hard-working Antonio usually moves through the world anonymously, but through the ruse, he comes to be seen as the worthy person he always has been.
Rob Greenberg and Bob Fisher have penned the movie's script.
Derbez and his producing partner Ben Odell are producing The Valet through their 3Pas Studios banner.
Weaving most recently starred in Ryan Murphy's Netflix series Hollywood and Bill and Ted Face the Music, co-starring Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter.
She will next star in Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origina and Hulu limited series Nine Perfect Strangers.
