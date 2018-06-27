RD Burman's music goes beyond 'Piya Tu' and 'Chingari Koi Bhadke' — a look at some of his lesser-known songs

Indian films are known the world over for their elaborate songs and dance sequences; and like the films, filmy music has also evolved with time. Many talented music directors have enriched Indian cinema with their timeless compositions. But if one talks about a revolution of sorts in Indian cinema, that came with Rahul Dev Burman/ RD Burman / Pancham.

Son of yet another stalwart of Indian film music Sachin Dev Burman, RD Burman redefined filmy music by introducing western instruments, tunes and forms, and blended them seamlessly into the existing format. It is his sheer genius that gave us songs like 'Chura Liya Hai', 'Dum Maaro Dum', 'Piya Tu Ab To Aaja', 'Mehbooba Mehbooba' to name a few. Some of his most popular music belongs to films like Teesri Manzil, Kati Patang, Padosan, Amar Prem, Caravan, Yaadon Ki Baraat, Hum Kisise Kum Nahi, Hare Rama Hare Krishna, Shaan, Masoom, Ijaazat and 1942 A Love Story.

He has been an inspiration to many music composers that followed — be it Vishal-Shekhar, Shantanu Moitra or Amit Trivedi. But even as RD Burman's songs still echo among the current generation, he is more known for his peppy, westernised songs. But his repertoire was filled with music that spanned across genres, languages, beats and tunes.

On his 79th birth anniversary, here's a playlist for new-age RD Burman fans — with some of his lesser-known songs.

Note: This list might seem familiar to die-hard RD fans, music aficionados and researchers of Indian film music.

'Ghar Aaja Ghir Aaye Badra' - Chhote Nawab (1961)



'O Mere Pyar Aja' - Bhoot Bangla (1965)



'Dekhiye Sahibo Woh Koi Aur Thi' - Teesri Manzil (1966)



'Hey Mujhe Dil De Nahi Toh' - Mr Romeo (1974)



'Aaya Hoon Main Tujhko Le Jaoonga' - Manoranjan (1974)



'Meethe Bol Bole' - Kinara (1977)



'Raah Pe Rahte Hain' - Namkeen (1982)



'Silli Hawa Chhoo Gai' - Libaas (1988)



'Pyaar Ke Mod Pe' - Parinda (1989)



'Yeh Mera Dil Toh Pagal Hai' - Gardish (1993)



