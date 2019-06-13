You are here:

R&B legend Mary J Blige to receive Lifetime Achievement honour at BET Awards 2019

Singer-songwriter Mary J Blige is set to be honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award at BET Awards 2019. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the nine-time Grammy winner will be recognised during the ceremony, to be held on 23 June.

Check out the announcement here:

It's a family affair!! @maryjblige is our 2019 Lifetime Achievement Award Honoree!! You don't want to miss the celebration at the #BETAwards SUN JUN 23 8/7c! pic.twitter.com/U8QR01t3Ye — #BETAwards (@BETAwards) June 12, 2019

In a career spanning three decades, Blige has had 32 Grammy total nominations. She also has eight multi-platinum albums to her credit. Her debut album 'What’s the 411'? released in 1992 to critical acclaim, with timeless hits like 'Real Love'.

The 49-year-old is also an established actor and holds a record for being a double Oscar nominee when she was nominated for two Academy Awards in the supporting actress and original song category for 2017 film Mudbound.

Previous recipients of the award include Anita Baker, New Edition, Charlie Wilson, Prince, Whitney Houston, Diana Ross and James Brown.

The network previously announced that Cardi B, DJ Khaled, Migos, H.E.R., Lil Nas X, Billy Ray Cyrus, Lizzo will be among the performers during the awards show.

Regina Hall will host the 19th edition of the BET awards.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Jun 13, 2019 13:16:52 IST

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.