Ray, Netflix anthology series based on Satyajit Ray’s short stories, to release on 25 June

Abhishek Chaubey, Srijit Mukherji and Vasan Bala have directed Ray, which centres on themes of 'love, lust, betrayal and truth.'

FP Staff May 28, 2021 12:00:28 IST
A still from Spotlight, an adaptation of Satyajit Ray's short story. Netflix

Netflix shared a teaser trailer and first look images of its upcoming anthology Ray today.

Based on Satyajit Ray’s short stories that centre on themes of "love, lust, betrayal and truth", Ray will explore "vulnerabilities and multiple shades of each character," says a press release.

Manoj Bajpayee, Gajraj Rao, Ali Fazal, Shweta Basu Prasad, Anindita Bose, Kay Kay Menon, Bidita Bag, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Harshvarrdhan Kapoor, Radhika Madan, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor will feature in Ray.

Watch the teaser here

The four stories are titled Hungama Hai Kyon Barpa, Forget Me Not, Bahrupiya, and Spotlight.

Abhishek Chaubey, Srijit Mukherji and Vasan Bala are the directors onboard. Niren Bhatt and Siraj Ahmed have adapted the stories for screen with Sayantan Mukherjee as showrunnerViacom 18’s Tipping Point has produced Ray.

A revolutionary film maker, an auteur, and the creator of the iconic Feluda series, Ray is also celebrated for writing some of the best short stories India has ever seen.

Here are the first look images

Harshvarrdhan Kapoor in Spotlight. Netflix

Kay Kay Menon in Bahrupiya. Netflix

Ali Fazal in Forget Me Not. Netflix

Shweta Basu Prasad in Forget Me Not. Netflix

Manoj Bajpayee and Garjaj Rao in Hungama Hai Kyon Barpa. Netflix

