Ray, Netflix anthology series based on Satyajit Ray’s short stories, to release on 25 June
Abhishek Chaubey, Srijit Mukherji and Vasan Bala have directed Ray, which centres on themes of 'love, lust, betrayal and truth.'
Netflix shared a teaser trailer and first look images of its upcoming anthology Ray today.
Based on Satyajit Ray’s short stories that centre on themes of "love, lust, betrayal and truth", Ray will explore "vulnerabilities and multiple shades of each character," says a press release.
Manoj Bajpayee, Gajraj Rao, Ali Fazal, Shweta Basu Prasad, Anindita Bose, Kay Kay Menon, Bidita Bag, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Harshvarrdhan Kapoor, Radhika Madan, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor will feature in Ray.
Watch the teaser here
Four gripping stories. Three renowned Directors. Four top notch actors. All inspired by Satyajit Ray. #Ray, premieres June 25th, only on Netflix.#Ray@NetflixIndia
Produced by- @AndhareAjit@TippingPoint_In@Viacom18Studiospic.twitter.com/vfycSjcWgm
— manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) May 28, 2021
The four stories are titled Hungama Hai Kyon Barpa, Forget Me Not, Bahrupiya, and Spotlight.
Abhishek Chaubey, Srijit Mukherji and Vasan Bala are the directors onboard. Niren Bhatt and Siraj Ahmed have adapted the stories for screen with Sayantan Mukherjee as showrunner. Viacom 18’s Tipping Point has produced Ray.
A revolutionary film maker, an auteur, and the creator of the iconic Feluda series, Ray is also celebrated for writing some of the best short stories India has ever seen.
Here are the first look images
