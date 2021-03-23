Entertainment

Ray Fisher disputes WarnerMedia claims regarding Justice League investigation, demands findings to be made public

Ray Fisher disputed comments made by WarnerMedia Studios CEO Ann Sarnoff regarding the investigation into Fisher’s allegations of misconduct on the Joss Whedon's Justice League set.

FP Staff March 23, 2021 15:54:43 IST
Ray Fisher played Victor Stone or Cyborg in Justice League. (Photo: Warner Bros)

Ray Fisher has reacted to the comments made by WarnerMedia Studios CEO Ann Sarnoff regarding the investigation into the actor’s allegations of misconduct on Justice League sets. He played the role of Cyborg/Vic Stone in the DC Extended Universe.

Fisher had levelled misconduct charges against director Joss Whedon last summer. Later, his character was removed from The Flash. He also alleged that he's done working with DC Films president Walter Hamada as he attempted to interfere in the investigation.

In a recent interview with Variety, Sarnoff talked about Fisher's allegations and said that the investigation did not corroborate the claims, specifically that Hamada attempted to interfere.

Fisher, in a series of tweets, has addressed the comments made by Sarnoff in the interview. “Apparently some folks at @WarnerMedia think that a room full of executives saying ‘we can’t [have] an angry Black man at the center of the movie’ (and then reducing/removing all Black and POC from that movie) isn’t racist. Odd,” Fisher wrote.

He also asked the American multinational mass media and entertainment conglomerate corporation to share the investigation's findings publicly.

In December 2020, WarnerMedia had announced that the investigation had been concluded after “remedial action”. The company hasn't yet reacted to the actor's recent tweets.

Updated Date: March 23, 2021 15:54:43 IST

