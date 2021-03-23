Ray Fisher disputes WarnerMedia claims regarding Justice League investigation, demands findings to be made public

Ray Fisher disputed comments made by WarnerMedia Studios CEO Ann Sarnoff regarding the investigation into Fisher’s allegations of misconduct on the Joss Whedon's Justice League set.

Ray Fisher has reacted to the comments made by WarnerMedia Studios CEO Ann Sarnoff regarding the investigation into the actor’s allegations of misconduct on Justice League sets. He played the role of Cyborg/Vic Stone in the DC Extended Universe.

Fisher had levelled misconduct charges against director Joss Whedon last summer. Later, his character was removed from The Flash. He also alleged that he's done working with DC Films president Walter Hamada as he attempted to interfere in the investigation.

In a recent interview with Variety, Sarnoff talked about Fisher's allegations and said that the investigation did not corroborate the claims, specifically that Hamada attempted to interfere.

Fisher, in a series of tweets, has addressed the comments made by Sarnoff in the interview. “Apparently some folks at @WarnerMedia think that a room full of executives saying ‘we can’t [have] an angry Black man at the center of the movie’ (and then reducing/removing all Black and POC from that movie) isn’t racist. Odd,” Fisher wrote.

Apparently some folks at @WarnerMedia think that a room full of executives saying “we can’t an angry Black man at the center of the movie” (and then reducing/removing all Black and POC from that movie) isn’t racist. Odd. 1/5 — Ray Fisher (@ray8fisher) March 23, 2021

The investigator hired by @WarnerMedia was brought on to help the company assess and evade legal liabilities. Continually touting her status as a FORMER federal judge in an attempt to sway public opinion is obvious and desperate. She is now simply a lawyer. 2/5 — Ray Fisher (@ray8fisher) March 23, 2021

As I’ve said—people will attempt to shift blame completely to Joss Whedon for the Justice League reshoots. Toby Emmerich, Geoff Johns, and Jon Berg share in that responsibility; with Johns working directly with Joss on restructuring the script based on the execs’ convos. 3/5 — Ray Fisher (@ray8fisher) March 23, 2021

Furthermore: “There really was nothing that Walter did against Ray, in fact he offered him a role in the Flash movie.” AND “Walter happens to be a person of color, so he knows what that feels like.” are the absolute definition of tone deaf. 4/5 — Ray Fisher (@ray8fisher) March 23, 2021

Final thought for now: Rather than trying to convince people on what the Justice League investigation DIDN’T find—how about you start telling them what it DID? The public is a lot smarter than what you’re giving them credit for. The proof is there. More soon. A>E 5/5 — Ray Fisher (@ray8fisher) March 23, 2021

He also asked the American multinational mass media and entertainment conglomerate corporation to share the investigation's findings publicly.

In December 2020, WarnerMedia had announced that the investigation had been concluded after “remedial action”. The company hasn't yet reacted to the actor's recent tweets.