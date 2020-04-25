You are here:

Ravi Vallathol, Malayalam actor, passes away aged 67 at his residence in Thiruvananthapuram

Veteran Malayalam actor Ravi Vallathol passed away at his residence in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday at the age of 67, state reports.

The actor was popular for his roles in several serials and films in a career spanning over 30 years. He hadn’t acted for some time and was undergoing treatment for his ailments.

Debuting in the soap Vaitharani on Doordarshan in 1986, Ravi went on to debut in Lenin Rajendran’s movie Swathi Thirunal in 1987.

His other popular movies include Nalu Pennungal, Sagarm Sakshi, Vidheyan, Nizhalkkuthu, Samantharangal, and Sargam.

Apart from acting in over 100 television shows and 46 movies, he also wrote 25 short stories and plays.

One of his stage dramas Revathikkoru Pavakkutty was also made into a film later. Devaranjini and Nimanjanam, two of his short stories, were made into serials.

Ravi Vallathol’s last appearance on the big screen was in 2014’s comedy drama The Dolphins directed by Diphan and written by Anoop Menon.

Born on 25 November, 1952, Ravi had a creative lineage. He was the nephew of renowned Malayali poet Vallathol Narayana Menon. He was the eldest child of writer and playwright TN Gopinathan Nair and Soudamini. Popular movie star TP Madhavan was his cousin, state reports.

The actor is survived by wife Geethalakshmi. Both used to run an institution for the mentally challenged people called Thanal.

Actor Mukesh paid tribute to the Ravi Vallathol while speaking to Manorama News. He said that he never saw Ravi get angry or anyone speaking ill of him. “He always maintained a very disciplined life,” Mukesh added. He also praised Ravi for being humble and dedicated towards his work.

Both had acted together for the first time in the Malayalam movie Godfather.

Updated Date: Apr 25, 2020 16:04:14 IST