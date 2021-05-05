Khiladi director Ramesh Sharma tweeted that a new release date will soon be announced.

The theatrical release of South superstar Ravi Teja's much-awaited film Khiladi has been postponed indefinitely due to the surge in coronavirus cases across the country. The action-thriller was scheduled to release on 28 May.

Taking to social media, director Ramesh Verma announced the news on Wednesday, 5 May.

Fans of the ‘Mass Maharaja’ welcomed the move and many of them wrote that they will look forward to the new release date of the film.

Teja is playing a double role in the movie which also stars Arjun Sarja, Unni Mukundan, Meenakshi Chaudhary, and Dimple Hayathi in important roles. Khiladi has been jointly produced by Satyanarayana Koneru and Ramesh Varma under the banner of A Studios LLP. The music has been composed by Devi Sri Prasad.

The first teaser of Khiladi was released on 12 April by the superstar himself on social media. It showcased Teja’s action as well as romantic avatars. The teaser has garnered more than 50 lakh views to date on YouTube.

Besides Khiladi, many other films like Viraata Parvam and Acharya have also been postponed due to the second wave of COVID-19 . The theatres have been closed down across the country. Many states have also announced lockdowns to curb the surging coronavirus cases.