Ravi Teja, Shruti Haasan restart filming Telugu action thriller Krack in Hyderabad

Ravi Teja announced that the filming of Krack resumes today.

Ravi Teja and Shruti Haasan have resumed shooting for their Telugu action thriller film Krack, directed by Gopichandh Malineni, today. Ravi made the announcement on social media, along with a poster.

According to Times of India, Krack was slated to release on 8 May, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, the makers had to halt operations. Most parts of Krack will now be shot in Hyderabad's Ramoji Rao Film City.

Here is his tweet

Gopichandh also updated fans about the re-starting production and thanked them for their support.

Here is his tweet

We are so happy to resume our shoot with so much of happiness and with great energy around us ❤️. We thank u from the heart for the greatest support. All the updates will follow on very soon .#staysafe #worksafe Team #krack🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/7wK0H2pDdi — Gopichandh Malineni (@megopichand) October 7, 2020

India Today says there have been rumours of Krack having a direct-to-digital release and the makers are currently in talks to sell the film's broadcasting rights. An official announcement should soon follow.

Ravi will be seen as a police officer, while Shruti will play his wife. They will be joined by Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Ali Basha, Chirag Jani and Devi Prasad and Samuthirakani in the film, reportedly based on a real incident.

While GK Vishnu will crank the camera, SS Thaman will compose music. Sai Madhav Burra will pen the dialogues, and Ram Laxman will choreograph the action sequences.