Ravi Shankar Alok, screenplay writer of Nana Patekar-starrer Ab Tak Chhappan, found dead; police suspects suicide

Press Trust of India

Jul,12 2018 10:24:50 IST

A 32-year-old screenplay writer allegedly committed suicide on 11 July in Mumbai, police said.

Ravi Shankar Alok, a resident of Seven Bungalows area in Andheri (West), ended his life by jumping off from the roof of the building where he lived at around 2 pm on 11 July, a police official said.

File picture. Facebook/ Ravi S Alok

Alok was reportedly involved in the writing of Nana Patekar-starrer Ab Tak Chhappan, he said.

No suicide note was found on Alok's body or in his house, the official added.

As per the preliminary information, Alok was suffering from depression and was undergoing psychiatric treatment, he said.

Suburban Versova police are conducting the further probe.

Updated Date: Jul 12, 2018 10:24 AM

tags: #Ab Tak Chhappan #Bollywood #BuzzPatrol #Nana Patekar #Ravi S Alok #Ravi Shankar Alok

