Ravi Patwardhan, veteran Marathi actor, passes away due to health issues at 84

Ravi Patwardhan was last seen in the ZEE Marathi show Agga Bai Sasubai as Aajoba.

Ravi Patwardhan, known for his roles in Marathi cinema, stage plays, and Hindi films, passed away at 84 on Sunday morning.

According to Mid-Day, the actor experienced trouble breathing on Saturday night and was taken to a private hospital. He died in the morning after his condition showed no improvement. The report adds that in March, Patwardhan had suffered a heart attack.

The actor was last seen in the ZEE Marathi show Agga Bai Sasubai as Aajoba. Also part of the show are Nivedita Joshi, Girish Oak and Tejashree Pradhan. Loksatta writes that in 2019, the show won nine awards at the Zee Marathi Awards, including best father-in-law for Patwardhan.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray paid tribute to the actor on Twitter.

रवी पटवर्धन यांच्या निधनाने चरित्र भूमिकेला आपल्या अभिनयाने "भारदस्तपणा" मिळवून देणाऱ्या ज्येष्ठ अभिनेत्याला आपण मुकलो आहोत अशा शब्दांत मुख्यमंत्री उद्धव बाळासाहेब ठाकरे यांनी श्रद्धांजली वाहिली आहे. — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) December 6, 2020

Patwardhan, who was born on 6 September, 1937, had also acted in 15o plays and more than 200 shows in the past. His other notable works include Ankush (Hindi), Ashya Asawya Suna (Marathi), Smita Patil and Girish Karnad's Umbartha (Marathi), Tezaab (Hindi) with Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit, and Jyotiba Phule (Marathi) led by Padmini Kolhapure.

He is survived by his wife, two sons and one daughter.