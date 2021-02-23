Ravi Kishan cast as spiritual leader Osho in his biopic Secrets of Love
Ravi Kishan shares he had to read many of Osho's books to prepare for the film, directed by Ritesh S Kumar.
Actor turned politician Ravi Kishan has bagged a Bollywood film based on the life of spiritual guru Acharya Rajneesh also known as Osho. Titled Secrets of Love, the biopic will showcase the controversial life and beliefs of the self-proclaimed godman from India.
According to a Times Of India report, Ritesh S Kumar is directing the film and Ravi Kishan will be seen playing the lead role. Ravi Kishan's first look as Osho has already made it to the internet in which the actor is looking like a spitting image of Osho.
Check it out here
Talking about his preparation for the role, Ravi Kishan shared that he had to read many of Osho's books and had to do a lot of research to get the part right.
Ravi Kishan also revealed that the director approached him for the film as he feels the actor's eyes are very similar to Osho.
In the past, many directors and actors were in the news for either playing an important role in Osho's biopic or being involved in the making of the film. As per reports, Aamir Khan, Priyanka Chopra and Ali Bhatt have also shown interest in the Osho biopic at some point.
In 2018, there were reports that Shakun Batra will be making a film on Osho’s life in which Aamir Khan will essay his role while Alia Bhatt will portray Ma Anand Sheela.
Priyanka Chopra, during a chat show in 2019, also revealed that she’ll be featuring in Ma Anand Sheela’s biopic to be directed by Rain Man director Barry Levinson. Later in an interview, Ma Anand Sheela revealed that she hasn’t given permission to Priyanka to make the biopic and had also sent the actress a legal notice.
However, there are no updates on any of those projects and Ravi Kishan starrer film is the first project related to Osho to go on floors.
