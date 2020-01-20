Raveena Tandon to debut as writer, producer with web series based on multiple personality disorder

Raveena Tandon will soon step into digital space as a writer and producer with a web series based on multiple personality disorder. The actress, who is producing the series under her banner AA Films, said she is excited about the project.

"I am really excited for the world to see a story that I have worked very hard for. This web-series is a gripping story that I have written and it will surely keep the viewers on the edge of their seat. Concept-wise this web-series is something very different I have tried, so I hope people love it," Raveena said in a statement.

Details about the project are yet to be announced.

Tandon recently made headlines when she along with filmmaker Farah Khan and comedian Bharti Singh after members of the Christian community accused of them being insensitive over the usage of 'Hallelujah'.

The actress last appeared on screen in a cameo appearance in ‘Shehar Ki Ladki’ alongside Suneil Shetty. The song from the film Rakshshak, which originally featured Tandon and Shetty, has been recreated by Tanishk Bagchi for Khandaani Shafakhana.

She also has an appearance in the upcoming KGF: Chapter 2 lead by Yash. Sanjay Dutt will be joining the film in the second installment, and will feature him as the main antagonist.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Jan 20, 2020 15:54:00 IST