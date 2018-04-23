Raveena Tandon ropes in weavers from self-help groups across India to create clothing line

Raveena Tandon has been working on her own clothing line for quite some time and is all set to finally launch it towards the end of the year.

While her appearances at a number of fashion shows of eminent designers are much talked about, she is also being lauded for her newest endeavor as part of which she has been posting videos wherein she talks about her style and beauty regime. The celebrated yesteryear actress also gives various tips on general well being. DNA revealed that according to a close source, Raveena’s label is tentatively called Fashion Insider.

The label reportedly will have a huge collection of traditional clothes with embroideries and bead work. It is said the Raveena is getting jackets and tunics made from female weavers from various self-help groups across India.

“I found the right time to introduce a fashion collection. I hope to share tips on making smart wardrobe choices. Fashion is an expression of how one feels on any given day and if I can help people feel confident, nothing like it," the actress was quoted as saying.

As Raveena's video blogs got a great response from her fans she also told Tribune that she thinks it is a way reciprocate her love to her followers. "I’m grateful for all the love that fans have sent my way. I saw this as an opportunity to reciprocate their love. I will be addressing skin concerns and questions related to beauty that I get asked often. I share all the home remedies that have been passed on to me. The videos are conceptualised by me," she was quoted as saying.

