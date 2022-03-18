Ratna Pathak Shah shot to fame with popular TV shows Idhar Udhar and Sarabhai vs Sarabhai

Ratna Pathak Shah, an actress and a film director known for working predominantly in the Hindi cinema and television industry, turns 65 today, 18 March. Pathak has also worked in theatres and her extensive work includes plays in both Hindi and English languages.

The veteran actress shot to fame with the hit TV serial Idhar Udhar, which appeared in the 1980s. She gained widespread recognition with her portrayal of Maya Sarabhai in the sitcom Sarabhai vs Sarabhai. Since then, Pathak has taken on many roles and she has also been a recipient of many awards.

As Ratna Pathak Shah celebrates her 65th birthday, here is a look at her top films:

Mandi

Ratna Pathak made her Bollywood debut with this Shyam Benegal directorial in 1983. She plays the role of Malti. Mandi was selected at Indian Panorama at Filmostav, Bombay 1984, and was invited to the Los Angeles Exposition (FILMEX), the Hong Kong International Film Festival 1984, and London Film Festival 1983.

Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na

Ratna Pathak Shah played the role of Savitri Rathod in Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na which was released in 2008. She plays the role of a cool mom to Imran Khan.

Golmaal 3

Rohit Shetty's directorial Golmaal 3 was released in 2010 and Ratna Pathak played the role of Geeta. The actress was also nominated for Filmfare Award for Best supporting actress for her role in the film.

Kapoor & Sons

Pathak played the role of Sunita Kapoor in Shakun Batra's directed Kapoor & Sons which was released in 2016. The film performed exceedingly well at the box office and Ratna Pathak was nominated for Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actress.

Lipstick Under My Burkha

Lipstick Under My Burkha is a black comedy film, directed by Alankrita Shrivastava. Ratna Pathak played the role of Usha Makhija and received appreciation for her portrayal of the character.