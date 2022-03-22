Rasika Dugal wrote: 'This one is close to the heart. I miss your sensitivity Delhi Crime team'

Crime drama Delhi Crime completes three years today, 22 March. Actor Rasika Dugal, who starred in the show along with Shefali Shah, took to social media to share her appreciation for the Netflix drama.

Dugal’s nostalgic post talked about how special the show still was to her. “This one is close to the heart. I miss your sensitivity #DelhiCrime team and I miss your idealism NeetiSingh. Here's saluting all Madam Sirs!” was the caption of the post. Dugal also shared a short clip featuring some of her scenes from Delhi Crime.

View the post here:

The post received likes and comments from several users, including actor Adil Hussain, who was her co-star on the show. The English Vinglish star praised Dugal performance in the series, calling it “extraordinary”.

Delhi Crime, created by Richie Mehta, was based on the 2012 Delhi gang rape case. The show also bagged the Best Drama Series at the International Emmys in 2020, making it the first time that an Indian show had won an award at the prestigious event.

Delhi Crime starred Shefali Shah as DCP Vartika Chaturvedi, while Dugal played the role of IPS Trainee Neeti Singh. The crime drama also starred Jaya Bhattacharya, Rajesh Tailang, Anurag Arora and Yashawini Dayama, among others. The show had received a lot of critical acclaim for its performances and storyline when it released in 2019.

Delhi Crime has been renewed for a second season recently. According to reports, Shah and Dugal will be reprising their roles in the second season.

Dugal will also be seen in Lord Curzon Ki Haveli. The Manto actor will also be a part of the television series Spike, where she will reportedly play a volleyball coach.

As for Shefali Shah, the actor was recently seen in the series Jalsa alongside Vidya Balan. She will also star in Ayushmann Khurrana and Rakul Preet Singh’s Doctor G as well as Alia Bhatt’s maiden production venture Darlings.