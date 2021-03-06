Rasika Dugal joins Stephen Fry, Doctor Who's Michelle Gomez in BBC Radio 2 audio series The Empire

The Empire, written by Anubhav Pal, set in Imperial India, where the new district magistrate of Darjeeling grapples with the responsibilities of his new post with the help - and sometimes hindrance - of his colleagues.

Actor Rasika Dugal has joined British veteran Stephen Fry for international comedy audio series The Empire.

Dugal, who was last seen in Mirzapur 2, has signed the BBC Radio 2 series, written by Indian stand-up comedian-screenwriter Anuvab Pal and directed by Ed Morrish, an award-winning radio comedy producer.

The Empire is set in Imperial India, where the new district magistrate of Darjeeling grapples with the responsibilities of his new post with the help - and sometimes hindrance - of his colleagues, read the official synopsis.

"Anuvab Pal’s script had me in splits when I read it. I had come off a three-month long shoot for an intense drama series and comedy is just what I needed," Dugal said in a statement.

The comedy series will also voice feature Doctor Who actor Michelle Gomez and actor-writer Alexander Owen of Midsomer Murders fame.

Dugal has lent her voice for the character of Sapna, a proto-revolutionary.

The 32-year-old actor said she is honoured to collaborate with the likes of Fry, Owen and Gomez for the show.

"All of us logged in to a zoom call and recorded from studios in different parts of the world from different time zones. It was a delight to witness so much talent and listen to such beautiful voices," she said.

The Empire, which is a Channel X production for BBC Radio 2, will release on Sunday.