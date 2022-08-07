Rashmika Mandanna gives a sneak peek from the dubbing session of her Debut Bollywood film 'Goodbye'.

Rashmika Mandanna is currently juggling between two movies, one of which is her Bollywood debut, GoodBye. The actress took to her Instagram and gave her fans a sneak peek at her dubbing session. She posted a picture of her GoodBye dubbing session on social media and captioned it with a note about how difficult it was to do it:

"Never gets easy.😄😄

#goodbye"

While Rashmika is all set to make her big Bollywood debut with 'GoodBye' alongside Amitabh Bachchan and we are all excited to see her making a debut in Hindi films. The film is scheduled to release on October 6th.

Rashmika has some intriguing projects in the works for the workplace. The actress who gained international recognition for her work in the pan-Indian film "Pushpa" will appear in "Pushpa 2." She will co-star with Thalapatty Vijay in the movie "Varisu." Alongside Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur, Rashmika is also portraying a significant role in "Sita Ramam." On August 5, 2022, "Sita Ramam" was released in theatres with positive reviews from critics.

