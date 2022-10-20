Pushpa actress Rashmika Mandana recently attended a Meta creators event in Hyderabad and made the entire room full of fans groove on Saami Saami. The energy she brought with her was impressive and we are still obsessed with her vivacious self. The actress donned a colorful jacket and her unique combination of footwear was the talk of the event. While she is on the top of her career with her popularity touching the skies and her making headlines for everything she does. Her song Saami Saami from the film Pushpa has been on top of all trends and is one of the most-played songs in clubs and events.

Today, taking to social media, Rashmika Mandanna shared a video from the Meta Creators event and wrote- “Everyday I am reminded of how blessed I truly am… and it’s all because of you my loves…”

View this post on Instagram

Rashmika Mandanna’s performance in Pushpa made her an overnight sensation and since then her popularity has skyrocketed unlike anyone. Her songs ‘Srivalli’ and ‘Saami Saami’ have been at hype since the beginning and it seems that there is no end to it. Now everywhere the actress goes, she is profoundly called the Srivalli girl and her fans get excited to dance with her on Saami Saami.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rashmika will also soon commence work on the second part of the Pushpa franchise. The film will see her reuniting with Allu Arjun. She also has ‘Varisu‘ opposite Vijay Thalapatty and ‘Animal‘ opposite Ranbir Kapoor. This film also stars Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol in lead roles. Earlier, Parineeti Chopra was playing Rashmika’s part.

