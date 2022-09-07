Rashmika Mandanna, Kajol and Ajay Devgn with son Yug visit Lalbaugcha Raja to seek blessings

Ajay Devgn’s wife and actress Kajol also visited the Lalbaugcha Raja pandal with former actress and filmmaker Revathy.

North India is celebrating Ganeshotsav with full enthusiasm and happiness. Many have welcomed Lord Ganesh at their house, and others are visiting Ganpati pandals to seek blessings. Mumbai’s Lalbaugcha Raja is one of the most favourite pandals for celebrities and social media users. The huge idol of Ganpati makes it an attraction. Recently, many Indian celebrities were seen visiting Lalbaugcha Raja to seek blessings.

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn visited the pandal with his son Yug. The actor took to social media and shared a video, in which he was seen making his way to the pandal with Yug and interacting with the people around them. Sharing the video, Ajay Devgn wrote, “Always a special feeling. Ganpati Bappa Morya!!” Ajay opted for blue-white ethnic wear while Yug donned yellow-white ethnic outfit.

The video has close to six lakh likes.

Check out the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn)



Ajay Devgn’s wife and actress Kajol also visited the Lalbaugcha Raja pandal with former actress and filmmaker Revathy. For the Ganpati darshan, Kajol wore a yellow saree with a matching blouse. She also opted for a choker necklace and green bangles. On the other hand, Revathy draped a cream and red saree.

Kajol also shared a video on her IG account and captioned it as “Bappa has blessed us! We are now ready to show the world exactly what we have been up to. Salaam Venky.” For the unversed, Kajol is working with Revathy in Salaam Venky. In the video, Kajol and Revathy are seen entering the pandal with the actress sweetly obligingly seeing the people.

Check out the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol)



Not just Ajay Devgn and Kajol, even South actress Rashmika Mandanna was seen visiting Lalbaugcha Raja to seek Ganpati’s blessings. For her visit, Rashmika wore a pretty lehenga in the shade of beige and red. She happily smiled for the paparazzi and people. Several videos and photos of the actress have surfaced online.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)



On the work front, Rashmika Mandanna is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Ekta Kapoor’s Goodbye. The film will be released on 7 October.

