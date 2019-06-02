Rashmika Mandanna joins Mahesh Babu in Sarileru Neekevvaru; film to hit screens on Sankranti 2020

Rashmika Mandanna has been chosen to play the female lead alongside Mahesh Babu in the upcoming film Sarileru Neekevvaru. The movie was launched in Hyderabad on 31 May and is expected to hit screens in Sankranti 2020.

Rashnmika confirmed the news on Twitter, sharing the announcement poster of Sarileru Neekevvaru.

Ahhh.. finally.!

I know alot of you have been asking me about this-

YES! I am part of this wonderful team and I am super kicked about it. Super excited to be working with @AnilRavipudi @urstrulyMahesh @SVC_official @GMBents @AnilSunkara1 @ThisIsDSP .. https://t.co/WjeCi562c1 — Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) May 30, 2019

Director Anil Ravipudi shared stills from the launch event on Twitter

Sarileru Neekevvaru has been pegged as an out-an-out comedy potboiler, and will mark Mahesh Babu's 26th film after the action-entertainer, Maharshi. The project will be bankrolled by Dil Raju and Anil Sunkara, and will also star Rajendra Prasad and Jagapathi Babu in pivotal roles, reports Hindustan Times. The music will be composed by Devi Sri Prasad.

Meanwhile, Rashmika will be next seen sharing screen space with Vijay Deverakonda in the much-awaited romantic drama, Dear Comrade. The film releases on 26 July. Dear Comrade is helmed by debutant director Bharat Kamma, who had told Firstpost that the film is "an emotional and intense love story with elements of action."

Updated Date: Jun 02, 2019 11:23:26 IST

