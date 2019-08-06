Rapper Wiz Khalifa to perform in Delhi NCR, Mumbai on 14, 15 September as part of Sunburn Arena

American rapper-singer-songwriter Wiz Khalifa will perform in Delhi NCR and Mumbai on 14 and 15 September, respectively, with Sunburn Arena. The organisers made the announcement on 6 August (Tuesday) and said that the tickets will go live at noon on Wednesday.

Here's the announcement.

🚨#SunburnArena brings you the Multi-platinum Superstar @wizkhalifa#Delhi#Mumbai Get ready, Wiz Khalifa will be taking over your city this September on -

14 Sept - Delhi NCR & 15 Sept - Mumbai

Limited Early Bird Tickets will go LIVE tomorrow at 12 Noon IST on @bookmyshowpic.twitter.com/jmRG5QrCCD — Sunburn Festival (@SunburnFestival) August 6, 2019

Wiz had previously undertaken a three-city concert tour with electronic dance music (EDM) artist Kygo in 2017. He also performed at the multi-genre music festival, Time Out 72, in Goa.

According to Daily Pioneer, Karan Singh, CEO of Percept Live, the organisers of Sunburn said, "We are thrilled to kick off Season 13 with the super talented Wiz Khalifa across our primary cities of Mumbai and Delhi NCR. These Sunburn Arenas offer our fans a taste of what awaits them at the most awaited mega Sunburn Festival in December."

The Sunburn Music Festival 2019 is expected to take place in Goa. However, Tourism Minister Manohar Ajgaonkar in July had said that the Goa government had not granted the organisers to host the event in the coastal state for 2019-20. He also said that an amount of Rs 71.17 lakh is due from Sunburn organisers for services provided by the police department for the event held in 2015-16, according to Press Trust of India.

Wiz's last studio album was 2018's Rolling Papers 2, which included Gucci Mane, Swae Lee, Ty Dolla Sign, PartyNextDoor, Bone Thugs-n-Harmony and Snoop Dogg as guest artists. He has received Grammy Awards multiple times for his songs 'Black and Yellow', 'Payphone' with Maroon 5 and 'See You Again' with Charlie Puth, as well as for his album Blacc Hollywood.

Wiz recently collaborated with Mike Posner for the song 'Prince Akeem', named after Eddie Murphy's character in Coming to America.

