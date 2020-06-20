You are here:

Rapper Tray Savage, member of Chief Keef's Glo Gang, succumbs to injuries after being shot in Chicago

Rapper Tray Savage who was shot in Chicago on Friday, 19 June, succumbed to his injuries. He was 26.

According to Fox News, a spokesperson for the Cook County medical examiner's office confirmed that Savage —whose real name is Kentray Young — died on Friday after succumbing to his injuries.

The Chicago Sun-Times reported that the 26-year-old emcee was shot in the neck and shoulder after dropping his girlfriend off in a South Side neighbourhood in Chatham around 11 am (local time).

The outlet said, quoting the police, that Savage, member of rapper Chief Keef's Glo Gang cohort of recording artists, continued driving his vehicle after being shot, striking three cars before his car came to a halt. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

As per authorities, witnesses at the scene reported seeing a "white SUV, possibly a Mazda" speeding away from the site of the crash.

The incident is currently under investigation by Area Two detectives and there are reportedly no suspects at this time.

Updated Date: Jun 20, 2020 10:47:31 IST

