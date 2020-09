Rapper Raftaar home quarantines after testing positive for coronavirus, says he feels 'fit'

Raftaar was supposed to start shooting for the latest season of MTV Roadies, and thus got himself tested for coronavirus.

Rapper Raftaar on Wednesday said he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently home quarantined.

The 31-year-old rapper said he was supposed to start shooting for the latest season of MTV's reality show Roadies and therefore got himself tested for coronavirus.

(Click here to follow LIVE updates on coronavirus outbreak)

"I wanted to give you an update. I had to go for Roadies and before that, I had to test for COVID-19. Two of my tests were negative, but the result which came today was positive. BMC has asked me to self-isolate. So I am home quarantining," Raftaar shared in a video posted on his Instagram Story.

The rapper said he is awaiting the next test as he believes that his COVID-19 diagnosis could have been an "error".

"I am waiting for the next test to happen because I feel it's a technical error because I'm fit and fine. I don't feel that I have any illness.

"I can't feel any symptoms. But it's my duty to isolate myself. I'm fit and I will update you about my health. Don't worry," Raftaar said.

The rapper is known for songs like 'Dhaakad', 'Tamanche Pe Disco', and 'Bandook Meri Laila'.

On Tuesday, Mumbai's COVID-19 tally rose to 1,58,756, with the death toll reaching 7,939.