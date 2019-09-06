Rapper Nicki Minaj announces retirement from music to 'have her family' in cryptic tweet

Rapper Nicki Minaj on Thursday, 5 September, announced that she was retiring from the music business to “have my family.”

Minaj, 36, gave the news to her 20 million Twitter followers, although she had not previously said she was either pregnant or married. Her announcement comes as a surprise after she recently made a guest appearance on Megan Thee Stallion’s Hot Girl Summer.

“I’ve decided to retire & have my family. I know you guys are happy now. To my fans, keep reppin me, do it til da death of me,” the singer wrote.

Check out Nicki Minaj's tweet here

I’ve decided to retire & have my family. I know you guys are happy now. To my fans, keep reppin me, do it til da death of me, ❌ in the box- cuz ain’t nobody checkin me. ✅ Love you for LIFE ♥️ — Mrs. Petty (@NICKIMINAJ) September 5, 2019

Minaj said in June that she planned to marry boyfriend Kenneth “Zoo” Petty, and in August she changed her Twitter name to Mrs.Petty but did not say whether a wedding had taken place.

In July, Minaj announced she was pulling out a show in Saudi Arabia to show support women’s rights, gay rights and freedom of expression. She also canceled her appearance at the BET Experience Concert earlier this year.

The Starships singer burst onto the music scene 10 years ago with her first album Pink Friday and is known for her outspoken comments, feuds with other singers, colorful wigs and alter egos.

One of only a handful of female rappers, she won six American Music Awards, became a controversial judge on “American Idol” and was included on 2016 Time 100 list of the most influential people in the world. Last year, Minaj released her fourth studio album Megatron.

(With inputs from agencies)

Updated Date: Sep 06, 2019 08:30:05 IST