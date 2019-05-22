You are here:

Rapper Future gifts five-year-old son a gold Rolex on birthday; Twitterati ask 'Can he even tell the time?'

Most Kids, when they turn five, prefer a toy bike or video games as their birthday girt. However, things can get little intense when Future is your parent. Earlier this week, the 'March Madness' rapper decided to splurge and gift his five-year-old Future Zahir Wilburn an extravagant Rolex watch.

Future posted photos from his son’s fifth birthday on Sunday, where he reportedly presented him with a $34,850 gold Rolex watch. The singer also chose to caption the image with lyrics from Meek Mill’s 'Dreams and Nightmares'.

Twitter was quick to call out Future for opting to choose an expensive watch rather than gifting a generic toy.

Future got his son a Rolex for his birthday. Only thing that kid wanted was some toys. pic.twitter.com/zDUjq1nAtW — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) May 19, 2019

Man he ain’t want no damn Rolex, get him some HotWheels https://t.co/mbrIspKE3n — ButtahDaDon (@bharrison65) May 19, 2019

I’m cryinggggggg Future got his son a Rolex for his 5th bday and buddy said “THAAAANKS!” like it was a lukewarm Capri Sun 😂😭😭 — тнe мoѕт нandѕoмe υgly (@BarkyBoogz) May 19, 2019

Baby Future thinking about other 5 year olds playing with Legos and he got a Rolex for his birthday pic.twitter.com/8lHqbb0RwB — Prop Joe (@coolstory_joe) May 19, 2019

All his homies got avengers toy sets and action figures, Baby future sitting on the playground with a goddamn Rolex on looking lost. — Rodney Slim Rogers (@SLIMYEAYEA) May 19, 2019

What does a 5 y.o need with a Rolex ? Can he even tell time? — Toni Childs 🎈 (@CoolAssNinjaa_) May 19, 2019

However, Future is not the first dad to gift their kids'jewellery. DJ Khaled also bought his son Asahd, who was only one-year-old at the time, a $10,0000 diamond-studded watch.

Updated Date: May 22, 2019 13:16:46 IST

