You are here:

Rapper Future gifts five-year-old son a gold Rolex on birthday; Twitterati ask 'Can he even tell the time?'

FP Staff

May 22, 2019 13:16:46 IST

Most Kids, when they turn five, prefer a toy bike or video games as their birthday girt. However, things can get little intense when Future is your parent. Earlier this week, the 'March Madness' rapper decided to splurge and gift his five-year-old Future Zahir Wilburn an extravagant Rolex watch.

Future posted photos from his son’s fifth birthday on Sunday, where he reportedly presented him with a $34,850 gold Rolex watch. The singer also chose to caption the image with lyrics from Meek Mill’s 'Dreams and Nightmares'.


View this post on Instagram

“It was somethin bout that rollie when it first touched my wrist” -Meek

A post shared by Future Hendrix (@future) on

Twitter was quick to call out Future for opting to choose an expensive watch rather than gifting a generic toy.

However, Future is not the first dad to gift their kids'jewellery. DJ Khaled also bought his son Asahd, who was only one-year-old at the time, a $10,0000 diamond-studded watch.

Updated Date: May 22, 2019 13:16:46 IST

tags: Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , Future Hendrix , Rolex , Shareworthy , Tune In , TuneIn , Twitter

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.

also see

Ed sheeran reunites with Justin Bieber for new single I Don't Care, song to release on 10 May

Ed sheeran reunites with Justin Bieber for new single I Don't Care, song to release on 10 May

India's Most Wanted song Vande Mataram: Arjun Kapoor pays tribute to unsung heroes of the country

India's Most Wanted song Vande Mataram: Arjun Kapoor pays tribute to unsung heroes of the country

Bharat new song 'Turpeya': Salman Khan reminisces about childhood days in pensive track

Bharat new song 'Turpeya': Salman Khan reminisces about childhood days in pensive track