Rapper Drake, DJ Khaled collaborate on two new songs, Popstar and Greece
DJ Khaled also announced the title of his forthcoming 12th studio album, Khaled Khaled
Record producer DJ Khaled has collaborated with rapper Drake for their new songs 'Popstar' and 'Greece' that got released on Friday midnight.
Khaled also unveiled the title of his forthcoming 12th studio album as Khaled Khaled, the follow-up to 2019’s Father Of Asahd.
The official music video of the two tracks was on the YouTube handle of DJ Khaled.
Drake announced the release of the music videos on Instagram.
@djkhaled GREECE AND POPSTAR OUT NOW!!! Open for business serving all summer
Upon the release, 'Popstar' has garnered more than 1 lakh views, while 'Greece' has over 2 lakh viewers. Media personality Khaled has been teasing his followers about the collaborations on social media for the past week by sharing brief snippets of the video. Check out the videos here
GREECE POPSTAR ⭐️ DJ KHALED FEAT. @champagnepapi THE 2 KEYS THE 2 ANTHEMS OUT NOW EVERYWHERE!! THANK YOU DRAKE!! @champagnepapi!! LUV FOREVER! Bless up @ozmusiqe @ovo40 Oz on the beat #FANLUV LETS GO!! #KHALEDKHALED on the way
WE THE POPSTARS!!! ⭐️ POPSTAR ⭐️ DJ KHALED feat. @Champagnepapi @ivanberrios Bless up @ozmusiqe and the whole We The Best OvO team! TOMORROW MIDNIGHT! Oh yeah I’m be very BIG IN MOVIES TO ! STARING DJ KHALED and @jordimollaofficial ! Remember MAY THE KEYS BE WIT YOU KHALED KHALED MY 12th STUDIO ALBUM GOD IS THE GREATEST ALBUM MODE @wethebestmusic OVO @rocnation @epicrecords MAN DIFFERENT!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
DJ Khaled also announced their song 'Popstar' has already reached the no 1 spot on US Apple Music
This is not the first time that the duo has teamed up together. Khaled and Drake have given a number of tracks over the years, including hits like 'I'm on One,' 'To the Max,' 'For Free,' and others.
(With inputs from Asian News International)
