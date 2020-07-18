Rapper Drake, DJ Khaled collaborate on two new songs, Popstar and Greece

DJ Khaled also announced the title of his forthcoming 12th studio album, Khaled Khaled

Record producer DJ Khaled has collaborated with rapper Drake for their new songs 'Popstar' and 'Greece' that got released on Friday midnight.

Khaled also unveiled the title of his forthcoming 12th studio album as Khaled Khaled, the follow-up to 2019’s Father Of Asahd.

The official music video of the two tracks was on the YouTube handle of DJ Khaled.

Drake announced the release of the music videos on Instagram.

Check out the announcement here

Upon the release, 'Popstar' has garnered more than 1 lakh views, while 'Greece' has over 2 lakh viewers. Media personality Khaled has been teasing his followers about the collaborations on social media for the past week by sharing brief snippets of the video. Check out the videos here

DJ Khaled also announced their song 'Popstar' has already reached the no 1 spot on US Apple Music

This is not the first time that the duo has teamed up together. Khaled and Drake have given a number of tracks over the years, including hits like 'I'm on One,' 'To the Max,' 'For Free,' and others.

Listen to 'Popstar' and 'Greece' here

(With inputs from Asian News International)