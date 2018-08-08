Rapper 50 Cent criticised for tipping a performer, stealing it later

Curtis Jackson, who is popularly known as 50 Cent, recently posted a video on Instagram where he can be seen enjoying himself with a group of friends at a strip club, throwing currency notes at a performer and appearing to take the money back during a night out at Angels strip club in Queens, New York.

The 'Candy Shop' rapper quickly landed himself in hot water as netizens titled his move as “ruthless” and criticised him for "tipping then stealing the tip back." However, some supported his decision claiming he has the liberty to ask for a return if he wasn't satisfied with the services.

In his defence, 50 Cent said he took the cash back as the venue owed it to him — “The way I see it Club Angels owe me money, True Story. You need me.”

The Get Rich or Die Tryin' artist filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in US Bankruptcy Court in Hartford in 2015. This was following a jury decision ordering him to pay $5 million in an invasion-of-privacy lawsuit. The filing listed both the assets and liabilities for the rapper as between $10 million and $50 million and indicates his debts are primarily consumer and not business related.

