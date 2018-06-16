Rap trio Migos to receive ASCAP Vanguard Award in recognition of their contribution in shaping the future of music

The streaming juggernauts Migos will receive the ASCAP Vanguard Award for their successful year in music.

The American Society of Composers, Authors, and Publishers said on Friday said the trio of Quavo, Offset and Takeoff will earn the honor on 21 June in Los Angeles at its 31st annual Rhythm & Soul Music Awards. The award is presented in recognition of the impact of new and developing musical genres which help shape the future of music.

Migos has dominated on the pop and rap charts, as well as streaming platforms like Spotify and Apple Music, with songs like 'Bad and Boujee,' 'MotorSport,' 'Stir Fry' and 'Walk It Talk It.' Their albums, last year’s Culture and this year’s Culture II, have reached platinum status and each hit the no 1 spot on the Billboard 200 albums chart.

The Grammy-nominated Atlanta group will launch a tour with Drake next month.

