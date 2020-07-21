Entertainment

Ranvir Shorey takes a dig at 'hypocrisy of independent-film-crusaders’; Anurag Kashyap responds

Ranvir Shorey claimed that a few 'independent film crusaders” have turned into “mainstream Bollywood flunkies”

FP Trending July 21, 2020 16:51:50 IST
Ranvir Shorey, on Tuesday, launched an attack at “independent film crusaders” who have turned into “mainstream Bollywood flunkies”. However, it did not go well with Gangs of Wasseypur director Anurag Kashyap who challenged Shorey to explain whose "flunky" he is.

Here is Shorey's tweet

Kashyap, in a respond to Shorey’s tweet, asked him to explain what he was trying to say

Shorey wrote he always says what he means, adding that he did not think his statement lacked clarity.

The discussion further took a personal turn when Kashyap asked Shorey, “Whose flunky you think I am?” The director said that the film industry needs correction like any other industry. He added, “I operate alone.”

The actor then said, “I didn’t mention you, so why don’t you confess whose flunky you are, if you’re so gutted by what I’ve said.” He asserted that he worked even more alone than Kashyap.

Continuing the argument, the actor said, “How many people are you belittling when you say they are “distracting or changing the narrative”? Who are you to control the narrative? Everyone has the right to talk about their pain, just like you!”

Kashyap replied, “Okay. I buy that. You see Kangana’s outburst as her pain. Fine. I will agree to disagree.”

Ranvir further explained, “Again, I wasn’t mentioning any names, you are. Who is to say who is in real pain and who’s an attention seeker? I’m just defending everyone’s right to speak their own truth. Just like you do. You can agree or disagree.”

Previously after Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, Shorey had criticised the “self-appointed gatekeepers of Bollywood”. He also said, “Something has to be said about the games they play, and their two-faced ness.”

