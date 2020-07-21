Ranvir Shorey takes a dig at 'hypocrisy of independent-film-crusaders’; Anurag Kashyap responds

Ranvir Shorey claimed that a few 'independent film crusaders” have turned into “mainstream Bollywood flunkies”

Ranvir Shorey, on Tuesday, launched an attack at “independent film crusaders” who have turned into “mainstream Bollywood flunkies”. However, it did not go well with Gangs of Wasseypur director Anurag Kashyap who challenged Shorey to explain whose "flunky" he is.

Here is Shorey's tweet

So many independent-film-crusaders have turned mainstream-bollywood-flunkies now. These are the same people who used to rant 24/7 about the “system” for attention before they were given entry into the pearly gates of mainstream Bollywood. #Hypocrisy much? — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) July 21, 2020

Kashyap, in a respond to Shorey’s tweet, asked him to explain what he was trying to say

Do you really mean that @RanvirShorey . If you do please explain . Please say exactly what you mean and whose flunky is who? https://t.co/3NiuhFrVj7 — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) July 21, 2020

Shorey wrote he always says what he means, adding that he did not think his statement lacked clarity.

I always say what I mean, @anuragkashyap72, you know that. And I don’t think what I’ve said lacks any clarity. It pretty much explains everything. As for taking names, that’s beneath me. I’m not trying to sling mud, but just reminding people where they come from. https://t.co/r4BRBH8Mwo — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) July 21, 2020

The discussion further took a personal turn when Kashyap asked Shorey, “Whose flunky you think I am?” The director said that the film industry needs correction like any other industry. He added, “I operate alone.”

So let’s talk . Right here. Whose flunky you think I am ? Dont mix the pain of your past relationship with this debate. I will say everything here .. the correction is needed in this industry like every industry . I operate alone .. bolo . — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) July 21, 2020

The actor then said, “I didn’t mention you, so why don’t you confess whose flunky you are, if you’re so gutted by what I’ve said.” He asserted that he worked even more alone than Kashyap.

I didn’t mention you, so why don’t you confess whose flunky you are, if you’re so gutted by what I’ve said. And I don’t understand what you mean by “the pain of my past” nonsense. Don’t try to be my shrink. I assure you, I work even more alone than you! — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) July 21, 2020

Continuing the argument, the actor said, “How many people are you belittling when you say they are “distracting or changing the narrative”? Who are you to control the narrative? Everyone has the right to talk about their pain, just like you!”

How many people are you belittling when you say they are “distracting or changing the narrative”? Who are you to control the narrative? Everyone has the right to talk about their pain, just like you! And yes, your replies to me were unnecessary. I’m not here to make a spectacle. pic.twitter.com/SUUG1TLC6g — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) July 21, 2020

Kashyap replied, “Okay. I buy that. You see Kangana’s outburst as her pain. Fine. I will agree to disagree.”

Ranvir further explained, “Again, I wasn’t mentioning any names, you are. Who is to say who is in real pain and who’s an attention seeker? I’m just defending everyone’s right to speak their own truth. Just like you do. You can agree or disagree.”

Previously after Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, Shorey had criticised the “self-appointed gatekeepers of Bollywood”. He also said, “Something has to be said about the games they play, and their two-faced ness.”