Ranvir Shorey asks fans not to be influenced, urges them to vote for 'right reasons' at 2019 Lok Sabha polls

Actor Ranvir Shorey, who has proved his mettle with films like Khosla Ka Ghosla, Traffic Signal, Bheja Fry and the recent release Sonchiriya, took to Twitter to express his thoughts on the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2019.

As the first phase of polling begins on 11 April, Ranvir posted a video, taking a sarcastic tone while captioning it. The actor wrote, "My fellow Indians, in the fine tradition of entertainers talking politics, here is my pre elections 2019 special. Watch and share. Jai Hind"

My fellow Indians, in the fine tradition of entertainers talking politics, here is my pre #Elections2019 special. Watch and share. Jai Hind. pic.twitter.com/VXyglWAJZb — रanviर_ डhoरeय_ (@RanvirShorey) April 10, 2019

The video begins with the actor mentioning (in Hindi) that as Lok Sabha elections are around the corner, celebrities are doing their best to spread awareness among people regarding a citizen’s duty to vote. However, Ranvir says, "Along with urging people to come out and vote, some artists are even suggesting what should be the thought-process for casting their votes." However, Ranvir stressed that it is important to be wise and have the right reasons while voting for the candidates.

Shorey mentioned that it is important to look beyond the last five years, and not entirely blame a particular party for the current problems. "Was our country on the right track before 2014? Did we not have any riots in the country before these 5 years? Weren’t the poor butchered or killed in the name of religion before as well? Weren’t unemployment and hunger key problems then?," the actor questioned. He continued by stating India has been struggling with the basic facilities since a long time and no one could find a concrete solution for the past 60 years.

He concluded his speech by saying that people should value their own thinking and vote based on their own judgment rather than getting influenced by others.

Updated Date: Apr 10, 2019 17:12:20 IST

