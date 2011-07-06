Ranveer Singh brought in his birthday, not alone with Anushka, but with Ranbir and friends as well.

Instead of being insecure rivals, as is common, Ranveer Singh and Ranbir Kapoor are Bollywood's mint fresh, best friends. Ranveer brought in his birthday (July 6) on Tuesday night, with Ranbir and actress Anuskha Sharma at the Mumbai hot spot, Hakkasan, with a couple of other male friends.

Whether it was a deliberate move on Ranveer's part to not be seen with lady love Anushka alone on his special day or he genuinely wanted Ranbir and friends to be a part of the celebration, is unclear.