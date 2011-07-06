Ranveer’s B’day: the hide and seek continues
Ranveer Singh brought in his birthday, not alone with Anushka, but with Ranbir and friends as well.
Instead of being insecure rivals, as is common, Ranveer Singh and Ranbir Kapoor are Bollywood's mint fresh, best friends. Ranveer brought in his birthday (July 6) on Tuesday night, with Ranbir and actress Anuskha Sharma at the Mumbai hot spot, Hakkasan, with a couple of other male friends.
Whether it was a deliberate move on Ranveer's part to not be seen with lady love Anushka alone on his special day or he genuinely wanted Ranbir and friends to be a part of the celebration, is unclear.
Whatever it was, all of them seemed to have a good time. The dinner was rather quiet and low-key. While Ranbir left in his car with the guys at about 12.30 am, Ranveer and Anushka went off together in his car with a little cupcake the restaurant presumably gave him.
Anushka was makeup-free and looked relaxed around Ranveer, the recent customs episode being a distant memory. Here's to another round of Ranveer and Anushka's hide and seek love trysts.