Ranveer Singh's 'sincere thanks' to Rajasthan Police receives a witty, 'filmy' response on Twitter

FP Staff

Jan 29, 2019 09:54:41 IST

Ranveer Singh has always been an active personality on social media. The actor recently posted a picture with the Rajasthan Police thanking them for their support. The actor's post got a rather filmy reaction from the police, who re-tweeted the post and wrote a note for the actor, smartly mentioning almost all the films that he has been a part of till date.

The tweet had almost all Ranveer's film names — from Bajirao Mastani to Simmba and Band Baaja BaraatDeepika Padukone was also referred to in the tweet.

On the professional front, Ranveer's mass entertainer Simmba is raking in big numbers at the box office. The actor is gearing up for Gully Boy, his upcoming drama on rap artists with Zoya Akhtar helming the project. Also featuring Alia Bhatt, the film has created positive buzz ever since the trailer and music were launched. Gully Boy is slated for a 14 February release.

