Ranveer Singh's 'sincere thanks' to Rajasthan Police receives a witty, 'filmy' response on Twitter

Ranveer Singh has always been an active personality on social media. The actor recently posted a picture with the Rajasthan Police thanking them for their support. The actor's post got a rather filmy reaction from the police, who re-tweeted the post and wrote a note for the actor, smartly mentioning almost all the films that he has been a part of till date.

Sincere thanks to @PoliceRajasthan for your support 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/uG3k1CCD0J — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) January 28, 2019

The tweet had almost all Ranveer's film names — from Bajirao Mastani to Simmba and Band Baaja Baraat. Deepika Padukone was also referred to in the tweet.

You came like a #GullyBoy .@RanveerOfficial but turned out you were much more - Bajirao Mastani, & eventually a super cop #Simba. Always a delight to be with you. Next time you are in Raj with @deepikapadukone, people will come with Band Baaja Baraat. @JalorePolice @MumbaiPolice https://t.co/hMmghp0Mcp — Rajasthan Police (@PoliceRajasthan) January 28, 2019

On the professional front, Ranveer's mass entertainer Simmba is raking in big numbers at the box office. The actor is gearing up for Gully Boy, his upcoming drama on rap artists with Zoya Akhtar helming the project. Also featuring Alia Bhatt, the film has created positive buzz ever since the trailer and music were launched. Gully Boy is slated for a 14 February release.

Updated Date: Jan 29, 2019 09:54:41 IST